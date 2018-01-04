WAYNE — Cedar Catholic had a seven-game win streak snapped last week when they fell to Wayne in the title game of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout.

Solid Wayne defense and cold Cedar shooting led to the, 69-50, setback.

Cedar Catholic had been shooting the ball well leading up to the championship, but went 16-53, or 30 percent, from the field in the title game.

Jada Cattau led the way for Cedar with 16 points. She complimented that with three rebounds, one assist, two steals, and one block.

Cedar and Wayne went back and forth in the first half. At the end of the first quarter the two teams were knotted at 17-17, and Wayne escaped into halftime with a one point lead, 27-26.

Both teams came out with an offensive surge in the third quarter, but the Lady Trojans could not keep up.

The Cedar girls found themselves down, 51-45, at the end of the third quarter. The gap widened in the final frame, as Big Red scored just five points in the final period.

