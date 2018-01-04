STANTON — The Hartington-Newcastle Lady Wildcats took on their toughest foe of the season in Friday’s title game of the Stanton Holiday Tourney.

HNS went into the game with a 7-0 record, while Stanton started the season off at 9-0.

The game matched the hype with regulation time not being enough to determine a winner.

Hartington-Newcastle was up 34-31 when Stanton called its final timeout with 9.7 seconds left in the game. Jessie Brandl took the inbound pass right next to the Stanton bench, and saw a 3-point opportunity. She let off a quick shot and drained it to send the game to overtime.

In overtime, Stanton had the quick start and kept the momentum the entire extra period.

With Belle Harms fouling out in the fourth quarter, Stanton was finally able to work from the post, and the Lady Wildcats could not stop them down low.

Stanton would put up 15 points, and hold HNS to just six to win, 49-40.

The Lady Mustang defense slowed the game down throughout the night, and neither team had many open looks for a shot. At halftime, Stanton held a slight 15-11 lead — not from lousy shot percentages, but from stingy defense.

Coming down the stretch in the fourth quarter, HNS had the lead, but slowly allowed Stanton to work its way back into the game.

“We pushed them to overtime, and if we would have made our free throws we could have had it,” said HNS Coach Marcus Messersmith. “We were up by six with a minute left. So we had our chance, and I think we learned a lot about ourselves today.”

With a minute left, HNS was ahead, 31-26, but down the stretch the team made just three of six freethrows. Stanton also made two 3-pointers and both free throw attempts in the closing minute to send the game to overtime.

A common debate in basketball is if the team on defense is up by three in the closing seconds do you foul to preserve the lead and send the opposing team to the free throw line for two free throws. According to Messersmith, that strategy crossed his mind but he elected not to use it.

“It’s always an idea to foul, but my scare is that you are going to foul someone shooting in that situation,” said Messersmith. “So that’s kind of why we didn’t do it. Thinking back I’d say we are going to foul, but hindsight is 20-20. [Brandl] made a great shot to send it into overtime.”

The Lady Cats next face Bloomfield Thursday in the Classic Tournament, with another game on Friday.

Stanton 11 4 8 11 15 — 49

HNS 5 6 11 12 6 — 40

SCORING

Hartington-Newcastle – Willa Scoville, 11; Allie Rosener, 8; Abbe Morten, 8; Belle Harms, 6; Karli McCain, 4; Gina Jueden, 3.