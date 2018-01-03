STANTON — Hartington-Newcastle played in the Stanton Holiday Tournament this year as part of the scheduling changes made to get tougher opponents, and the Wildcats got just that from O’Neill in the first round. HNS struggled throughout, losing, 64-24, to a talented Eagles team that is now 8-0 on the season.

HNS struggled to match up with the size and speed of O’Neill, and Justin Appleby led the way for the Eagles the whole night. The senior led his team in scoring with 17, rebounds with 11, assists with seven, and blocks with two. The only stat he didn’t lead his team in was steals, where he had two.

HNS struggled from the floor, shooting just 9-44 on the night. The Cats’ woes continued on the boards, losing the rebound battle, 38-23.

The Wildcats did not make their job any easier with the foul trouble they put themselves in. Three players finished the game with four fouls, and O’Neill took 24 shots from the charity stripe, making 13.

