CROFTON — The Crofton Lady Warriors downed the Wynot Lady Blue Devils, 40-22, Friday.

After a very slow first half of offense by both teams the Lady Warriors were able to find enough scoring in the second half to put away the Lady Blue Devils for the win. Wynot played some solid defense, especially in the first half, but had trouble on the offensive

end the entire game.

Both teams were sluggish on offense, probably due to the Christmas layoff.

Very little offense came from the perimeter as Wynot was 2-21 from 3-point range and Crofton was 2-6.

Freethrow shooting was also a problem as the Lady Blue Devils were unable to get back into the game in the second half, connecting on only 6-21 charity tosses.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.