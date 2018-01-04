WAYNE — While snow was falling outside, shots were falling inside for the Trojans.

The Cedar Catholic boys once again won the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout after defeating the Wayne Blue Devils, 57-44, Saturday.

Cedar went 19-48 from the field, making more shots on fewer attempts than Wayne, as the Devils were a chilly 14-50.

The Trojans were led by the same duo all tournament, and on Saturday Matthew Becker led the team with 18 points. He was followed by Riley Arens with 11 points. Both players were one rebound shy of a double-double, grabbing nine boards apiece.

Neither team turned the ball over much, with Cedar edging out Wayne in the turnover battle. The Trojans gave up the ball nine times compared to the Blue Devils’ 10. Cedar also barely beat Wayne in the rebound battle, grabbing 36 boards to Wayne’s 35.

Point guard Jason Becker contributed heavily on defense with his seven defensive rebounds, nine total. The senior also had two steals on the night.

Cedar and Wayne battled back and forth in the first quarter, with the Blue Devils taking a 20-17 lead heading into the second, The Trojans then outscored Wayne the next three quarters. At halftime, Big Red was down 27-26, but Cedar quickly took control in the second half.

Holding Wayne to just five points in the third quarter, the Trojans were able to take the lead, and in the final frame the boys pulled away, outscoring Wayne, 31-17, in the second half.

Cedar has now won four straight, and boasts a 7-2 record heading into 2018.

Wayne 20 7 5 12 — 44

Cedar Catholic 17 9 10 21 — 57

Team Stats Wayne Cedar

FG 14-50 19-48

3PT 5-17 6-16

FT 11-21 13-18

REB 35 36

TO 10 9

SCORING Cedar – Matthew Becker, 18; Riley Arens, 11; Harrison Arens, 6; Myles Thoene, 6; Jackson Eickhoff, 5; Brady Steffen, 3; Jason Becker, 3; Matthew Schaefer, 3; Levi Heckenlaible, 2. Wayne – Mason Lee, 13; Shea Sweetland, 11; Jack Evietovitch, 8; Cody Rogers, 8; Ryan Jaixen, 4.

REBOUNDS Cedar – Riley Arens, 9; Matthew Becker, 9; Jason Becker, 9; Harrison Arens, 5; Jackson Eickhoff, 3; Levi Heckenlaible, 1. Wayne – Team, 13; Mason Lee, 9; Jack Evietovitch, 3; Shea Sweetland, 3; Marcus Fertig, 3; Cody Rogers, 3; Beau Bowers, 1.

ASSISTS Cedar – Riley Arens, 3; Harrison Arens, 1; Jackson Eickhoff, 1; Jason Becker, 1; Brady Steffen, 1.

STEALS Cedar – Jason Becker, 2; Jackson Eickhoff, 1; Matthew Schaefer, 1; Matthew Becker, 1; Riley Arens, 1. Wayne – Beau Bowers, 2; Ryan Jaixen, 2; Jack Evietovitch, 1; Mason Lee, 1; Shea Sweetland, 1.

BLOCKS Cedar – Matthew Becker, 1.