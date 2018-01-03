Norfolk — Phyllis L. Hochstein, 86, died Dec. 20, 2017, at the Heritage of Bel Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Visitation and a Rosary were Dec. 27 at Stonacek Funeral Chapel, Norfolk.

Funeral services were Dec. 28 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Norfolk, with Father Dan Andrews officiating.

Interment was at the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk.

Pallbearers were Eric Hochstein, Justin Hochstein, Travis Hochstein, Tony Lund, Walt Hilkemann and Gary Petersen.

Honorary pallbearers were all of her grandchildren.

Phyllis L. Hochstein was born Feb. 1, 1931, in Hartington, to James and Nellie (Bolton) Walz. She graduated from Holy Trinity High School, Hartington, in 1948.

She married Jerome “Jerry” Hochstein April 24, 1950, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Hartington.

After high school, Phyllis lived in Omaha and worked at Herbergers. After marriage to Jerome “Jerry,” the couple moved to Norfolk and owned the Brass Rail Bar. After they sold the Brass Rail, Phyllis worked at Ashley’s Outlets, Bomgaars, and then at Carlisles Shoes for 12 years before she retired.

Phyllis would always have a candy dish prepared for her grandchildren and family, which later turned into a game where they would try to sneak candy from the dish without her hearing. Phyllis always enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Parish, Altar Society, Rosary Crusade and the VFW Auxiliary.

Survivors include seven children, Terry (Leanne) Hochstein, Norfolk; Mike Hochstein and special friend, Sue, Norfolk; Gary Hochstein and special friend, Connie, Lincoln; Kathy Skrivanek, Stanton; Cindy (Randy) Lund, O’Neill; Colleen (Mark) Montgomery, Kenosha, Wis.; Pam (Randy) Sparks, Kenosha; 22 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Jean Wilson, Seattle, Wash.; Bob Walz, Shakopee, Minn.; Marietta Hunke, Minneapolis, Minn.; and Dan and Marge Walz, Menlo Park, Calif.

She was preceded in death by spouse, Jerome, Feb. 18, 1996; son, Dan; parents, James and Nellie; sister, Lucille Hannigan; sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth (Dave) Berg; son-in-law, Alvin Skrivanek; and grandson, Cory Skrivanek.