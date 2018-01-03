HARTINGTON — Ethel Virginia Rasmussen, 101, Hartington, died Dec. 18, 2017, at the Hartington Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Visitation will be Jan. 4, from 4-7 p.m., at the Wintz Funeral Home, and will continue Friday one hour prior to services at church.

Funeral services will be Jan. 5, at 11 a.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, Hartington, with the Rev. Amanda Talley officiating.

Burial will be at the Obert Cemetery, Obert.

A lifelong resident of Cedar County, Ethel was born in Obert May 2, 1916, to Emanuel and Anna (Bengston) Stolpe, the fourth of 11 children. After graduation from Obert High School in 1933, she worked for a time in her father’s grocery store. She married Melbert Rasmussen Nov. 19, 1938, a marriage which lasted nearly 70 years, until Melbert’s passing in August 2008. They farmed east of Hartington until their retirement in 1983, at which time they moved to Hartington. In her earlier years, Ethel had a beautiful singing voice and was known in the area as the go-to soloist for weddings and funerals. She loved to entertain and hosted many of the large family gatherings. Coffee and dessert were always available for anyone who stopped by. Her church was very important to her and she was actively involved in many church activities.

Ethel is survived by her two children, son, Dennis Rasmussen (wife Sandra), Clearwater, Fla.. and Lisa Robb, Carmel, Ind.; two brothers, Arvid Stolpe, Rapid City, S.D., and Clifton Stolpe, Belle Vista, Ark.; as well as five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Condolences and memorials may be directed to the Wintz Funeral Home at this time.