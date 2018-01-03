HARTINGTON — Average.

That’s how most people will describe the weather here in 2017.

While other parts of the country had to deal with hurricanes, heat waves, tornadoes and fire storms, Cedar County was able to have a pretty good weather year.

Timely rains, cold winter nights and mid-winter storms were the big weather stories here in 2017.

The summer was a little cooler in 2017 than in recent years.

For example, the hottest day in August was 87 degrees, a high reached on Aug. 20. It only got over the historic August average high temperature of 81 degrees on nine occassions in 2017.

July, as usual, was hot and steamy, but the thermometer never did hit triple digits during the July heat wave. In fact, this year marked the third year in a row that not a single 100-degree day was registered here. In comparison, the thermometer climbed over the 100-degree mark 12 times in 2012.

