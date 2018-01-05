Aug. 2, 2017

HARTINGTON — Construction of wind towers could be on the horizon for Cedar County.

Cedar County Commissioners talked briefly about the possibility of having a wind farm locate in Cedar County at the July 25 Commission meeting.

A representative from Magnet Wind Farm has been in contact with Zoning Administrator Dave Sudbeck

No applications for permits or conditional use permits have been filed at this time, though.

The footprint for the location of the proposed wind farm is in the Magnet area and includes areas in Knox County and Cedar County.

Sudbeck said he had talked to Knox County Zoning Administrator Liz Doerr about the proposed plans for the wind farm.

Board members expressed their concern if there would be a land owner or resident within the footprint that would oppose the construction of a wind farm.

Several wind farms either already surround, or are proposed near Cedar County.

On July 13, the Omaha Public Power District announced construction plans for a new Wayne County wind energy project near Sholes, which is just southeast of Randolph.

The Sholes Wind Energy Center is expected to include up to 70 GE turbines which can produce 160 megawatts.

HARTINGTON — Randolph Mayor Dwayne Schutt was expected to be in Cedar County Court Wednesday morning on sexual assault charges.

Schutt was arrested Thursday on three felony charges of sexual assault of a child and a felony child abuse charge.

The arrest warrant was signed by Judge Douglas Luebe and filed in Cedar County Court.

Cedar County Attorney George Hirschbach has asked the State Attorney General’s Office to prosecute the case. Hirschbach said he asked the State to step in, saying since Schutt is an elected official, he felt there could be a conflict of interest if he were involved in the case. Schutt, 61, was arrested July 27 in Randolph and transported to the Cedar County Jail. Bond was set at $125,000. Ten percent, or $12,500, was paid and Schutt was released July 28 from the Cedar County Jail.

Aug. 9, 2017

The Cedar County Jazz Band performed at the Bow Valley Ballroom Thursday. There are 25 band members, from around the county. Some of them have been playing together for over six years.

