RANDOLPH — The Munter and Hartz names are still familiar to many residents in Randolph, but it’s been over five decades since either Doug Munter or Kay Hartz have lived here.

That didn’t stop them, however, from picking up the phone after getting a letter from the Randolph Area Foundation.

Doug married Kay (Hartz), started his own engineering company in Omaha working for years with Peter Kiewit and other national contractors.

The couple have since retired to Arizona for the winters, but remain active in Omaha affairs.

The letter from the Foundation was for alumni of Randolph High and St. Frances.

In it, alumni were invited to become stakeholders in the future of Randolph children through the new Cardinal Kids Learning Center scheduled to open in early 2018.

Over 500 letters have been mailed nationwide by volunteers taking the time to hand address and stamp each envelope with an invitation inside to give back to the community that raised them.

Doug has been no stranger to Randolph.

Three years ago, First State Bank of Randolph had sponsored a “Revitalize Randolph Leadership Course,” and bank president Mark Linville recommended Doug as a possible speaker.

Munter drove up one weekend to address the class about his “30,000 Foot View of Randolph,” after being away for decades.

From the leadership class of 12, six of the participants became seriously involved or serve as board members for the new child learning center.

“Randolph is starting to take off in a big way, like other Nebraska communities that are trying to attract new families,” said Munter. Kay and I are serious supporters of Randolph and we think other Alumni will become stakeholders in the future as town residents continue to demonstrate their willingness to lead.”

The grant challenge will end Jan. 31, 2018.

Donations to match the $10,000 grant can be made with Sandy Owens at 1st State Bank or by clicking on the “Donate” button on the website at cardinalkidslearningcenter.com or the “Donate” button on the Facebook page “Cardinal Kids Learning Center.