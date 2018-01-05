July 12, 2017

RANDOLPH — The Sustainable Strategies Workshop and the Randolph Area Foundation presentation, have inspired local residents to become more involved with economic development and to get involved with improvements in the community.

A group of people talked to City Council members about providing some incentives that could be used to promote Vision Point, a housing subdivision located east of the Golf Course in Randolph as well as other locations in Randolph.

Local residents who had invested in the Randolph community in an attempt to make housing possible had attended the April Sustainable Strategies Workshop here.

A recent report from the Workshop had made an impact on several people.

The report said to make new homebuilders an offer they can’t refuse when deciding on the location to build, according to Peggy Leiting.

“Randolph cannot grow unless we have some new home owners. Some incentives could be used to encourage new home builders in Randolph. We would like to explore some options to encourage home builders,” she said. “The need is larger than just Vision Point and can be something others could also use.”

Community Developer Gary Van Meter had done some research on what other communities are doing for new home incentives. He shared the list with the committee and council members.

Only 50 percent of Randolph is eligible for the TIF tax incentives, according to Van Meter.

“These new home building incentives would help level the playing field for new homes in the rest of the community,” Van Meter said.

Some sort of a discount could be offered to help get things going but there would have to be a time limit on the discount, said Paul Leiting.

Josh Rayford, who sits on the Planning Commission, was in favor of the request.

“This is a great idea – to do something extra that would encourage people to build anywhere in Randolph, not just in the TIF designated areas,” Rayford said.

RANDOLPH — The annual Randolph Community Fair once again turned out to be a great family event. The FFA Little Farmers Obstacle course at Randolph Family Fun Night brought quite a few people out on Friday, July 7. A car show, plenty of food and games, as well as livestock shows, were also held.

