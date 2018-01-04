HARTINGTON — History seems to be repeating itself in the county attorney’s office.

George Hirschbach is retiring after serving as the Cedar County Attorney for the last 15 years.

Hirschbach’s first experience working in the County Attorney’s Office in Cedar County was in 2002 when he agreed to handle some of the court cases for Ed Matney, who was serving as the Cedar County Attorney at that time.

“Ed had asked me if I would assist and take some of the overflow which I did,” Hirschbach said. “In 2002 I filed for County Attorney and won the election by 20 some votes. I took office in 2003.”

Hirschbach would have been completing his fourth term in office at the end of 2018 but he has decided to retire due to health issues and his age.

“I really wanted to finish this term but it was time for me to step aside due to some health issues and my age,” Hirschbach said. “Basically, the county needs a younger lawyer to take over.”

Cedar County Commissioners agreed to fill the opening by appointing Ed Matney as the next Cedar County Attorney. Matney began his duties Jan. 1, 2018.

The case load for the Cedar County Attorney’s Office has become a lot heavier during the last year or year and one-half, he said.

“We have a lot of alcohol – DUI cases. There has also been a lot of misdemeanors and juvenile cases. We are up to over 300 misdemeanors,” Hirschbach said.

Matney had already stepped in and had been assisting Hirschbach with some of the cases for Cedar County.

“I have a lot of pride in working as the County Attorney. I want a smooth, orderly transition,” Hirschbach said. “Ed is a good prosecutor and he has already been working here part-time. He has experience. He speaks fluent Spanish. This is a good fit for him.”

Hirschbach attended high school in South Sioux City. He earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Nebraska and received his law degree at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.

After selling his trucking business in 1997, Hirschbach purchased land in Cedar County, approximately 12 miles east of Hartington. Hirschbach put plans in place for the construction of a house on his property and moved into his new home sometime in 2000.

During the last few years two cabins have been added to the Hirschbach property.

Future plans for Hirschbach do not include moving away from Cedar County.

“I love my place. I won’t be moving. I want to stay here as long as possible. This is a great place to live and a good place for our kids to come and visit,” he said.

Hirschbach is pleased to have Matney take over as the County Attorney.

Having a good County Attorney in place is important for the county’s law enforcement officers, Hirschbach said.

“Our law enforcement officers do a lot of work to keep the roads safe in Cedar County,” he said. “We don’t want to screw that up. Each case involves a lot of time for these officers.”

Hirschbach has good memories of serving the people in Cedar County for the last 15 years.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve Cedar County,” he said. “I will still be here in Cedar County and will be able to assist if I am needed.”