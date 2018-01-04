COLERIDGE — A new Chief of Police, Matthew (Monday) Thoene, is in place in Coleridge. Thoene had previously been with the Lincoln Police Department.

Thoene came to Coleridge with several years of experience in law enforcement.

After graduating from Hartington Public High School in 2009, Thoene joined the Navy where he was trained and worked in armed security.

After Thoene had completed his military service he started working with the Lincoln Police Dept. He earned his certification in law enforcement through the Lincoln Police Dept. where he was employed for three years.

Thoene’s interest in working with law enforcement began when he was a young boy living in Hartington.

“I had been interested in the military and in law enforcement since I was a kid. Once I was out of the Navy I went into law enforcement,” Thoene said. “It is an interesting profession.”

Thoene began working as the Coleridge Chief of Police just a few weeks ago and is still making the adjustment from covering law enforcement in the city to working in a small town.

“I haven’t started doing any patrolling in Coleridge yet. I have been getting familiar with the law enforcement in a small town,” Thoene said. “It is a little different going from the city to a small town.”

Thoene will be available to cover a variety of shifts for the Coleridge Village and will be working both nights and days.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s office will cover law enforcement in Coleridge when Thoene is not available.

Thoene and his wife and their three children have already made the move to a residence in Coleridge.

The experience of moving from the city to a small town has been good for Thoene and his wife.

“My wife is originally from California and I wondered if she would like a small town. She enjoys living here. We had both wanted our kids to be in a smaller school,” Thoene said. “It was good to move up here from Lincoln. All my family and a lot of my friends live here.”

Thoene is the adopted son of Brian and Pam Thoene from Hartington.