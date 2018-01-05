March 15, 2017

The Laurel-Concord-Coleridge boys golf team has nine players listed on its preseason roster, including four returning golfers from last season. Trey Erwin is the lone senior on the squad and leads the group of four returning players this season. Also back for the Bears are juniors Zach Dietrich and Logan Hansen, sophomores Karsen Klooz and Hunter Pehrson.Five newcomers fill out the Bears roster this season, including sophomore Izac Reifenrath and freshmen Noah Schutte, Ty Erwin, Parker Young and Israhel Vance.

March 22, 2017

After hearing Aaron Thomas’ story Thursday of horror and tragedy, one comment stood out.

“Life is 10 percent what happens to you, but 90 percent of how you deal with it,” he told a crowd of parents, teachers and community members at the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Gym. Thomas said adversity is a true test of character, and he ought to know, adversity came often to his family. His home, school and half of his hometown were wiped out in 2008 by an F5 tornado. One year later his dad, a Hall of Fame football coach, was murdered by a former football player.

March 22, 2017

John Baylor is used to the roar from a crowd. He has been the radio voice of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln volleyball team for the past 23 years, watching them collect three of their four national titles in that timespan. So, when Baylor entered the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge gym to the roar of the crowd, he wasn’t surprised. “Hello Scholars!” “Thanks for making China less confident,” he said as the crowd roared its approval.

