NORFOLK — Two of the top teams in D-2 meet in the district finals at Lutheran High Northeast Gym on Saturday to decide their seeding in the state tournament. Wynot went into the game ranked second in state and O’Neill St. Mary’s was ranked third. The teams are very familiar with each other battling last year as well for district honors. This game was a hard fought defensive battle all the way. St. Mary’s would lead by two at the half and hit their free throws in the second half to take home top honors with the 54-49 win. Second chances due to a 12-7 advantage in offensive rebounds was also a factor in the games outcome.

Wynot continues to get stellar play from their leader Cortney Arkfeld who took scoring honors for the game with 20 points, five rebounds and four steals. Carissa Kuchta had a big first half to keep the Blue Devils close with 10 of her 13 points coming before intermission.

St. Mary’s got balanced scoring as they put four players in double figures lead by Brianna Bauer’s 12 points. Hattie Blumenstock and Hailey Eilers both finished with 11 points and Taylor Colman had 10 points for the game.

