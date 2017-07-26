HARTINGTON — An opportunity is coming up to support the Hartington Senior Citizen Center while enjoying a delicious meal.

A fund-raiser for the Senior Citizen Center will be held with a meal on Saturday evening, July 29.

Food will be served from 4:30 until 7:30 p.m., according to Katie Winkelbauer, Manager for the Center.

“All ages are welcome. Food will be served until it is gone. People can come anytime between 4:30 and 7:30,” Winkelbauer said.

Choices for the meal include:

Grilled rib-eye sandwich – $9.00

Grilled pork chop – $9.00

Hamburger – $6.00

Hotdog – $4.00

Meals come with a baked potato, salad and desert.

The fund raiser is being held to help cover the cost for replacing the air-conditioning unit that went out.

The amount for replacing the air conditioning is close to $9,500.

The Senior Citizen Center is a non-profit organization and needs community support to keep going.

“We are on a tight budget,” she said. “Any extra funds that are raised will be used for other expenses needed at the Senior Center.”

Auctions held during the Cedar County Fair proved to be a successful fund raiser in helping raise funds for the Center.

One homemade pie was auctioned off each night before the main event at the Fair. The homemade pies auctioned off along with a donation brought in the total amount of $912.

The ladies who made the delicious pies were Phylis Mathiason, Marge Miller, Germaine Becker, Charlotte Leise, and Lorraine Feilmeier.

The Hartington Senior Citizen Center is a “gathering place” for senior citizens in Hartington and the surrounding areas.

Delicious meals are served at noon on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. An evening meal is served on Tuesdays which is followed by Bingo.

“These nutritious meals are served in a social setting,” Winkelbauer said.

Social activities at the Senior Center include playing cards, bingo, getting together for a cup of coffee and other activities along with a birthday meal once a month.

The Senior Citizen Center is a hub of information with free health screenings, information provided by a representative on Medicare enrollment along with information on other issues.