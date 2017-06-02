HARTINGTON — As the Hartington swim team prepares to jump into a new season, the Dolphin swimmers find themselves with a brand new coach.

Addison Peitz, a sophomore recreation, park and tourism management major, at the University of Nebraska-Kearney, will be joining the swim team’s coaching staff in honor of the late Dolphins coach Sue Reifenrath.

Reifenrath died in March after a long battle with cancer. She had coached Peitz during her time with the team. Peitz said she joined the team 10 years ago, when Reifenrath restarted the program in Hartington.

“Coach Sue was an amazing person and a role model for me,” Peitz said. “I wanted to continue her vision and passion for the sport. I felt coaching the team this summer was a way to honor her.”

Peitz recently finished her first year of swimming for the UNK swim team, where she made the UNK all-time Top 10 lists in four events.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.