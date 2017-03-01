Hartington — Donald Joseph Bruning, 74, Hartington, died Feb. 25, 2017, at the Avera McKennan Hospital, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Visitation and a Vigil service were Feb. 28 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Hartington, and will continue one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be March 1, at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, with Rev. Owen Korte officiating.

Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Hartington.

Pallbearers will be David Bruning, Bryan Wortmann, Jeremy Bruning, Joel Bruning, Tim Granquist and Mike Granquist.

Honorary Pallbearers are Don’s six granddaughters.

The Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington, is assisting with arrangements.

Don was born Aug. 31, 1942, at Yankton, S.D., to Vincent Frederick and Evelyn Marie (Suing) Bruning. They lived on a farm in the St. James area until moving to a farm southeast of Hartington in 1950. Don attended Holy Trinity High School. He was a member of the U.S. Army reserves from 1963-1970. He married Carol Smith April 15, 1967, at Laurel. He farmed east of Hartington all of his married life and for over 20 years he operated Don Bruning Trucking. He greatly valued the friendships and business relationships that developed through the years.

Don was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Hartington; the Coleridge Saddle Club; and the Cedar County Livestock Feeders.

He enjoyed cattle sales and playing cards. He especially enjoyed teasing his six granddaughters and spoiling them with candy.

Don is survived by his wife, Carol Bruning, Hartington; a son, Mark Bruning, and his wife, Kristi, and their three daughters, Karli, McKenzie and Karissa, Hartington; a daughter, Julie Harding, and her husband, Dave, and their three daughters, Sydney, Sarah and Kennedy “JoJo,” Ponca; two brothers, Jerry and Marlyce Bruning, Coleridge; Chuck Bruning, Hartington; two sisters, Dorothy and Robert Haag, Mead; Carol Wortmann, Naples, Fla.; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Bruning, Wisner; Karen and Jim Thompson, Laurel; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Jim, Darrell, and an infant; and two brothers-in-law, Dave Wortmann and Roland Granquist.