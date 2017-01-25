Tawas City, Mich. — Andrew Donald “Don” Troutman, 83, Tawas City, Mich., died Jan. 17, 2017, at Lakeview Nursing Home, Tawas City.

According to Don’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

A memorial mass will be held Feb. 18, 2017, at St. James Catholic Church, Whittemore, Mich., with the family greeting friends at the church from 10 a.m., until the time of service at 11 a.m.

Inurnment will take place in Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery in spring 2017.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to The Cedar Lake Home C/O Michelle LaPoint in Don’s memory.

Don was born Nov. 28, 1933, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Orlo S. Mills and Clara Loecker. He married Helen E. Klinger April 28, 1956, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, East Tawas, Mich. Don proudly served in the United States Air Force for 19 years as a fire fighter during the Korean Conflict. While in Houston, Texas, he founded an air conditions company which he operated until his retirement. His son, Larry Troutman still operates the company. After retirement, Don and Helen returned to the Tawas area where he would serve on the Wurtsmith Fire Department until 1980. He enjoyed traveling and the outdoors.

Don always had a smile and could tell a story like none other.

Don is survived by his loving wife, Helen; children, Tina (Jim) Haaglund, Missoulu, Mont.; Larry Troutman, Cypress, Texas; Tom Troutman, Oscoda, Mich.; Joe Troutman, Missoulu, Mont.; and Mary Troutman, Spring, Texas; seven grandchildren, Bob, Ben, Zeb, Ian, Travis, Angela, and Ashley; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sisters, Marie (Jim) Humphrey, Rockford, Ill.; Carol (Bill) Besch, Ballwin, Mo.; and special friends, Joanne (Chuck) Hornstr, Torence, Calif., and Jo Humphrey, Nashville, Tenn.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by Roy Troutman and Clara Troutman; grandparents, Herman Loecker, Johanna Loecker; Joe Loecker, James Humphrey and Jack Mills; brothers-in-law, Larry Klinger, Jim Klinger; sister-in-law Virginia Jones; and nephews, Jim Humphrey and Todd Ulman.