WAUSA — Wausa School Board members put things in place for the new year during the Thursday evening, Jan. 19 meeting.

Daniel Story and Otto Woockman, who were unopposed in the 2016 election, sat in on their first meeting as new members of the Wausa School Board. Story and Woockman along with Terry Nelson, who was re-elected to the board in the General Election in November, were sworn into office during the meeting.

Board members elected Mike Kumm as the president and Brian Wakeley as the vice-president for the Wausa School board. Terry Nelson will serve as the secretary.

Board members agreed to a $900 raise which will put the base pay at $34,200 for teachers and administrative staff.

The amount is fair according to Supt. Brad Hoesing.

“This is a fair amount. I feel it is a good deal,” Hoesing said. “Members of the Budget and Negotiation Committee approved the amount. Everyone was happy.”

Board members will review the salary for classified staff at the school at the February meeting and action will be taken in March.

Action was taken to move ahead with updating the wireless network infrastructure at the school.

Board members placed their approval on a payment of $19,340.

The total cost will be close to $34,500 although the school will receive a 70 percent reimbursement amount of $24,100 through an E-rate grant.

“We talked about this at the last school board meeting,” Hoesing said. “Seventy percent will be reimbursed to the school through a state program.”

The new system will broaden WiFi capabilities, be secure and have protection against viruses.

Greg Conn, Activities Director, talked to board members about purchasing new bleachers for the gymnasium.

“We are having trouble getting replacement parts for the bleachers we have now,” Conn said.

The new bleachers will have to meet compliance regs according to Conn.

Conn told board members he had received one bid and is waiting for another.

Rachel Kleinschmit has been asked to continue as the instrumental and vocal director long-term sub at the school for the second semester of the 2016-17 school year.

“She is a local person and she does a great job,” Hoesing said.