HARTINGTON — A new Hartington City Clerk was appointed to help guide the city during action at Monday’s Hartington City Council meeting.

Natalie Schaecher, who has been serving as the deputy clerk for the past 13 months, was appointed to the full-time slot, replacing long-time clerk Crystal Lenzen.

Lenzen, who plans to retire at the end of the year, was then appointed as the deputy clerk.

Lenzen said Schaecher will bring a tech-savvy, people-friendly perspective to the job and has always made sure to do the best work she can.

“I would call her a perfectionist,” Lenzen said. “She’s going to do it, and she’s going to do it right.”

