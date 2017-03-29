Wausa — The Hartington-Newcastle golf team opened the new season at the Bloomfield-Wausa Triangular at Rolling Hills Golf Course near Wausa on Monday.

The local golfers were led by Caleb Kalin, who fired a 48 on the day. McGwire Mackeprang of Bloomfield-Wausa earned medalist honors with a 40. Plainview’s Tyler Masat was second with a 43.

HNS Coach Ken Kneifl was pleased with his team’s early outing.

“Actually this was a very encouraging first day. Jacob Gothier, Ethan Lammers, and Logan Buschkamp all have made major strides from last season,” Kneifl said. “This was the first meet for freshmen Dylan Dendinger and Shaye Morten and both of these young men understand the commitment it takes to become really good.”

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.