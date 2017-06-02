HARTINGTON — One of Hartington’s longest-serving public officials will begin slowing down her presence at the city offices.

Crystal Lenzen was appointed as City Clerk-Treasurer in 1991 by then-mayor Gene Burbach. She has recently been appointed the deputy clerk-treasurer by the Hartington City Council. She plans to work for the city until the end of the year, when she will retire.

Lenzen’s life is steeped in public service.

During her childhood on a dairy farm in Newport, Maine, Lenzen’s grandfather was a high-ranking official within the Maine Democratic Party, her father was on the village board and the school board and her mother was a public school teacher.

“It was always thrust upon us, the importance of education and understanding our government,” Lenzen said.

