HARTINGTON — Just two games into the 2017 season and Cedar Catholic has shown they have a very potent ground attack. That ground attack will be on display as the Trojans host Twin River here Friday in a Homecoming game match-up.

Twin River lost badly to Shelby Rising City in week one, but Cattau knows his team cannot look at this game as a chance to let up. They must prepare like any other game, he said.

“Twin River is a team that has some good athletes and some decent speed, but they haven’t been able to put a lot of drives together yet this sea- son,” said Cedar Catholic head coach Chad Cattau. “They show some signs of being very competitive, but they haven’t been consistent. We need to make sure we play our style of game and limit their play makers in order to give us the best chance to win.”

The Trojans have scored 10 of their 11 touchdowns on the ground, and so far defenses are having a hard time containing the explosive backfield.

In the first game against BRLD, Cedar ran for 197 yards and averaged just over four yards per carry. Against Shelby-Rising City, that number rose to 471 yards on the ground and just shy of nine yards per carry.

Jacob Keiser and Jackson Eickhoff complement each other’s running games.

While Eickhoff can power through the line for a first down, he also has the speed to get to the corner to beat defenders.