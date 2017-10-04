NORFOLK – Instead of Friday Night Lights, there was Saturday Afternoon Action between Cedar Catholic and Lutheran High Northeast.

The Trojans ran away with a 40-16 win, thanks to a strong second half.

LHNE scored on the first drive of the game, on a fouryard run. Cedar stopped the two-point attempt, though, and quickly took a one-point lead on a goal line quarterback sneak by Dain Whitmire. Quinn Paulsen made the extra point kick to give the Trojans the lead.

In the second quarter, Cedar kept Lutheran out of scoring position, but the Eagles punter tried to turn the tables. Korrell Koehlmoos pinned the Trojans inside their own one yard-line.

The Trojans responded with a 99 yard-drive.

Austin Arens started it all with an 11-yard run that got his team out of their own end zone, and Cedar was able to keep marching the rest of the way. The drive was capped off by a four yard run by Jacob Keiser, extending Cedar’s lead to 13-6 after a missed extra point kick by Paulsen.

