HARTINGTON — Cedar Catholic is now a nationally accredited school after a tour and inspection last week from AdvancED.

Cedar Catholic Principal Terry Kathol said the school started this accreditation process two years ago.

“Schools get accredited by their state, and can have the option to be accredited nationally through AdvancED,” said Kathol. “A few years ago we began the process with a self-evaluation and it culminated with their visit this past week that ended with us receiving our accreditation.”

Both Holy Trinity and Cedar Catholic are now nationally accredited. To keep this status, they will need to show improvements in goals set by AdvancED. Each school has two goals to focus on, and they will need to show improvement over the next few years.

The accreditation means the local parochial schools are working hard to meet or exceed nationally accepted standards,

“North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement accreditation is recognized across state lines, which assures parents that the school is meeting nationally accepted standards for quality and successful professional practice,” the organization said through a press release.

Kathol said the accreditation process was extremely thorough, with their visitation including meetings with students, staff, the school board, and parents to try and get a full picture regarding Cedar Catholic.

“AdvancED is the world’s largest education community, serving and engaging 30,000 public and private school systems in more than 70 countries and serving over 16 million students,” according to the press release.

Kathol is very proud of this accomplishment both for the school and for the community.

“This really speaks of the community that we have here and the priority of education that we hold so highly,” said Kathol. “Accreditation demonstrates to our students, parents and community that we are focused on raising student achievement, providing a safe and enriching learning environment, and maintaining an efficient and effective operation staffed by highly qualified educators.”

Now that Holy Trinity and Cedar Catholic have received the accreditation they will strive to improve the school by focusing on the goals that were set for them.

One of those goals includes creating professional learning communities at Holy Trinity.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.