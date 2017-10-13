RANDOLPH — Melissa Campbell was named the new director for the Cardinal Kids Learning Center at Monday’s regular board meeting.

A native of Ainsworth, she graduated with a Bachelor degree in Elementary Education from Wayne State College in 2003 where she was WSEAN President. Presently, she is working in the Laurel Concord Coleridge School system as a classroom paraprofessional in the Preschool. She also participated in entering observations on the GOLD system, a research-based, birth through kindergarten assessment program.

Previously, Campbell was an area manager from 2012 to 2016 for the Northeast Nebraska Head Start program.

Her work there included activities in Stanton, Newman Grove, Wisner, Madison, and Niobrara where she conducted trainings, evaluated lesson plans and staff and was co-administrator for the GOLD record keeping system.

