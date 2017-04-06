Editor’s Note: This is the third in a series of articles about life in Cuba. Cedar County News publishers Rob Dump and Peggy Year took part in a “People to People” tour of Cuba along with other newspaper publishers from across the Midwest.

HAVANA, Cuba — A person doesn’t have to look far to see beauty in this land of 11 million people just 90 miles south of the Florida Keys.

Yes, from the artistic flare of the tail fins on the 1950s coupes-turned-taxis that roam the Cuban streets, to the ever-present sculptures of Cuban heroes, art can be seen at every turn here.

During our recent eight-day whirlwind tour of Cuba, we experienced the magic of everything from children sharing their visual and performance art to the cagey old Cuban pros, who tour the world showing off their style and selling their wares.

In between photographs and interviews, newspaper publishers from across the Midwest ‘oohed’ and ‘awed’ as they were shown the best and brightest artists the Cuban people had to offer.

Those artists ranged from brush and oil paint specialists to sculptors, designers and tile masters in the visual arts.