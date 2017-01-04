Crofton — The Wynot Lady Blue Devils experienced a rare occurance last week — a two-game losing streak.

The Wynot girls took on two of the top teams in the region, coming up just short against Parker, S.D., and struggling against five-time defending C2 state champion Crofton Friday.

Wynot got themselves into a big hole early Friday against the highly-rated Lady Warriors and never did recover as Crofton rolled to a big 54-32 win.

What Wynot usually does to their opponents Crofton did to the Lady Blue Devils. The Maroon and White threw a smothering full court man-to-man defense on Wynot that kept the Lady Blue Devils off balance all night. The Lady Warriors held an 18-10 advantage from the field and connected on 13-15 free throws on the offensive end and finished with a 20-10 advantage in turnovers for the game.

Crofton unleashed a balanced attack led by 16 points each from Kelsey Sanger and Alexis Arens. Moncia Arens also hit double figures with 10 points for the winning Lady Warriors.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.