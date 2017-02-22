WYNOT — The Wynot Lady Blue Devils captured the D-2 3 SubDistrict title Thursday to set up a District title rematch with O’Neill St. Marys.

The title game will be played Friday at Lutheran High NE in Norfolk.

The two squads have quite a history.

St. Mary’s defeated Wynot in last year’s District title game, but the Lady Devils earned a last-second win over the Cards in the state title game to claim their sixth state title in the past 11 years.

Due to the wildcard format, both teams have already qualified and will be in the state tournament.

Wynot advanced to the District showdown with a 39-28 win over the Wausa Lady Vikings at the Msgr. Werner Center.

It was a solid defensive effort that carried the night for Wynot as their offense struggled at times in this one.

