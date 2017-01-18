Winnebago — The Wynot Lady Blue Devils had little trouble dispatching the Winnebago Lady Indians on Friday night at Winnebago. Wynot held the Lady Indians to single digit scoring in every quarter as they rolled to a lopsided 60-20 win.

The Lady Blue Devils would place 10 players in the scoring column lead by solid play on both ends of the court by Carissa Kuchta who finished with 19 points and 5 rebounds. Cortney Arkfeld continues her steady play with 13 points and Skylar Arkfeld just missed double figures with 9 points and 6 boards.

Winnebago was paced by Delicia Payer who hit a pair of threes for her 6 points and Kianna Lewis and Allie Frenchman contributed 4 points each to lead the Lady Indians offense.

In the opening quarter Winnebago got a three pointer by Delicia Payer and field goals by Allie Frenchmen and Daelyn Zagurski. Wynot had the hot hand, however as they got a three pointer each from Cortney Arkfeld and Michaela Lange and 5 points each from Skylar Arkfeld and Carissa Kuchta and broke out to a 22-7 early lead.

Wynot — The Wynot Lady Blue Devils continued their winning way of Tuesday night when they hosted the Lady Cougars and Wynot improved their season mark to 9-3 with a 62-28 mauling of Niobrara-Verdgre. Wynot would race to a 29-10 halftime lead and put the game out of reach with a 22-8 third quarter run. The Lady Cougars season record fell to 3-10 with the loss.

Cortney Arkfeld lead the Lady Blue Devils with a game high 22 points and had seven assists on the night. Carissa Kuchta also hit double figures with 11 points and she had four steals for the game.

The Lady Cougars were led by Emily Knust with 11 points and nine rebounds and Jace Forker contributed six points and three assists while Ashley Guenther grabbed six rebounds for the game.

Wynot full court pressure gave the Lady Cougars fits in the first quarter. Wynot went on a 13-5 early run lead by a pair of three pointers and Cortney Arkfeld’s nine points.

It was more of the same in the second quarter as Wynot held Niobrara-Verdigre to a single basket from the field and a few freethrows. Wynot added a 16-5 run in the period and were lead by 4 more points by Cortney Arkfeld and three pointers by Michaela Lange and Skylar Arkfeld. Wynot lead 29-10 at the break.