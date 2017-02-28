LINCOLN — For the second year in a row, the Falls City Sacred Heart Irish enter the Class D2 State Tournament as the top seed.

The Irish again compiled a near-perfect 24-1 record.

O’Neill St. Mary’s earned the second seed in this year’s tourney. Wynot enters the tournament as the third seed.

If the Wynot Lady Blue Devils have any chance of making it to their eighth straight state championship game, they will have to face an old nemesis to get there.

Wynot and the O’Neill team once again appear to be headed to a State Tourney battle.

The two teams battled in the District finals last week with St. Mary’s earning the win. They battled in last year’s State title game with the Wynot girls earning a dramatic win in the final seconds.

Wynot opens the 2017 girls state basketball tournament Thursday, at 8:45 p.m., against Red Cloud. The contest will be played at the Lincoln Southwest gym.

If the Lady Devils get past the first two rounds, they will most likely face off against another familiar foe — Falls City Sacred Heart in a rematch of the 2015 championship game.

Wynot knocked the Irish out of the 2012 state tournament with a 55-31 first-round decision. In 2014, the Lady Devils handed the Falls City team a 44-38 state semifinal setback. In 2015, the pair of D2 powerhouses finally met up in the title game, with the Lady Irish earning the win.

Falls City brings a lot of talented and versatile athletes to this year’s tournament.

The Irish are led by 5-11 senior Haylee Heits, who is averaging 12.8 points per game this year.

For more on the State Tournament, check out the Class D2 Girls State Tournament Preview section in this week’s Cedar County News E Edition.