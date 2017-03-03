LINCOLN — The Wynot girls basketball team earned a 52-30 first-round win over Red Cloud to set up a much anticipated state semifinal match with O’Neill St. Mary’s.

The two team s squared off in the District title game last week with the Lady Cardinals earning the win. They met up in last year’s state title game, as well, with Wynot earning the win that time.

The contest will be played at 8:45 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.

In Thursday’s first-round game the Lady Blue Devils took control early, jumping out to a 22-4 first-quarter advantage. The big early run was fueled by senior Cortney Arkfeld’s 12-point first-quarter effort.

Wynot’s tough full-court press kept Red Cloud away from many scoring opportunities in the early going as the western Nebraska squad was only able to manage 12 total points in the first half of play.

Mary Nibbe paced Red Cloud on the night with a team-high 12 points. Cortney Arkfeld led Wynot with 21.

Wynot 22 13 5 — 52

Red Cloud 4 8 12 6 —30