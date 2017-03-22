WYNOT — Several Wynot athletes were honored as members of the Lewis & Clark All Conference basketball teams.

The girls team is dominated by Wynot athletes as five girls made the honor list.

Cortney Arkfeld, Skylar Arkfeld, and Carissa Kuchta all made All Conference First Team, while Julia Eskens and Maddy Gartner earned Honorable Mention.

“It just shows the quality of players that we have and how well they played together that they were recognized for these awards,” said head coach Steve Wieseler. “They all have worked very hard at improving their skills since junior high so it is nice for them to be recognized for their efforts.”

Cortney Arkfeld joined the 1,000 points scorers this year after four quality years of varsity time.

“She showed great leadership both on and off the court,” said Wieseler. “She really stepped up and improved her offensive game. She is just a great, hardworking, competitive kid and has worked as hard at the game as anyone I’ve coached over the years to improve her skills.”

