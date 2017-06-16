WYNOT — The Wynot Expos split a pair of South Central League games against Tabor and Scotland.

Both games were at home, as the Expos lost 14–9 to Tabor, and beat Scotland 11-1.

Cody Stratman had a hot week, as he scored two runs in each contest. Stratman has been the leadoff batter this year for the Expos. He also had two RBI doubles against Scotland, but was left stranded on third.

Jackson Sudbeck has been the cleanup hitter, and he has had a hot bat going 4-7 this week. The third baseman also came in to pitch against Scotland in the seventh inning, relieving Scott Morrison.

