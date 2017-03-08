LINCOLN — The Wynot Lady Blue Devils had an easy time in their first round game at state when they rolled over the Red Cloud Lady Warriors on Thursday night by a 52-30 score.

Wynot would dominate both ends of the court as their full court pressure kept the Lady Warriors off balance all night.

On the offensive end, the Lady Blue Devils rained in nine three-pointers and went 11 for 11 from the free-throw line.

Cortney Arkfeld lead all scorers as she hit three times from behind the arc and was 8 for 8 from the line to take top scoring honors with 21 points. Skylar Arkfeld and Katelyn Heine each hit a pair of three-pointers and Carissa Kuchta and Maddy Gartner also connected from three-point land.

Mary Nibbe paced the Lady Warriors with 12 points and eight rebounds. Julia Shipman contributed eight points and Morgan Nibbe had four points for Red Cloud.

Wynot would take control of this game early as Cortney Arkfeld poured in 11 first quarter points. Carissa Kuchta contributed four points, and Gartner and Skylar Arkfeld each hit from long range as the Lady Blue Devils rushed to a 22-4 advantage at the end of the first period.