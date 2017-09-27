Wynot — The high-flying Allen Eagles, sporting a 3-0 record, travelled to Wynot Friday and went home with their first loss of the season as the Blue Devils crushed them 62-12.

After a competitive first quarter, the Blue Devils took command on both sides of the ball as they evened their season record at 2-2 with the big win.

Allen turnovers and solid play by the Blue Devil special teams unit were a big contributing factor in this game as Wynot would amass 482 all purpose yards. A kickoff return, a punt return, a blocked punt that was returned for a TD, an interception return and several fumble recoveries were all major factors in the game’s outcome.

Lucas Thingstad scored four times and Jake Wieseler had a kickoff and a punt return for touchdowns to spark the Blue Devils on offense.

Devin Twohig and Luke Oswald each had touchdown receptions for the Eagles.

