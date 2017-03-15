LINCOLN — The Wynot Blue Devils pulled a first-round surprise at the Class D2 State boys basketball tournament.

The eighth-ranked Wynot Blue Devils knocked off top-seeded Parkview Christian 39-34 to advance to Friday’s semifinal round game.

The 18-6 Blue Devils intentionally slowed the game down to keep the high-powered Parkview team at bay.

Prior to Thursday’s game, the Patriots had scored less than 58 points in a game just once in the last two months.

The Devils were also aided by a big game by Jalen Wieseler, who knocked down 24 points in the contest.

