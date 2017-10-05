WAUSA — The Wynot Blue Devils travelled to Wausa on Friday night for a show down with the Vikings. Wausa would give the Blue Devils all they wanted in the first half but eventually Wynot’s size wore them down and Wynot outscored the Vikings 26-6 in the second half to take the 56-28 win. Both teams records now stand at 3-2.

Wynot’s offense was lead by the power running of Justin Lange and Lucas Thingstad. Lange would score three rushing touchdown’s and lugged the ball 21 times for 219 yards. Thingstad also had three rushing touchdown’s and one touchdown reception.

Wausa got a big night from Ghatlin Hegge who rushed 22 times for 110 yards and also had three touchdown’s. Ethan Baue added a kickoff return for a score and Tyson Kaiser had a touchdown catch for the Vikings offense.

On defense Wynot was lead by Justin Lange and Lucas Thingstad with 11 tackles each. Landon Wieseler had two interception’s to pace the Blue Devils secondary.

