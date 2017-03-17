LINCOLN — The Wynot Blue Devils got their groove back in Saturday’s State consolation game against the Riverside Chargers.

Wynot’s ability to hit from long range helped them turn a four-point halftime lead into a nine-point third-quarter advantage as the Blue Devils went on to claim the third-place medals with a 59-47 win.

Jalen Wieseler continued to have a solid tournament as he led the Blue Devils with 18 points.

Nate Wieseler hit four times from downtown for his 12 points.

Cole Schumacher hit twice from beyond the arc as well and Dawson Sudbeck and Cael Sudbeck each contributed a 3-pointer to the Devils’ win.

