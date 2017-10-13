Wynot — The Wynot Blue Devils hosted the Emerson-Hubbard Pirates Friday.

On a night of continuous rain the two teams slugged it out in what would become a sloppy affair.

As the game wore on both teams had to abandon the passing game and stick with strictly a ground game.

The Blue Devil defense would eventually wear down the Pirates offense as they limited them to only one score after the half and went on to earn the 26-20 win.

Lucas Thingstad took care of most of the offense for the Blue Devils as he would carry the ball for a personal high of 52 times amassing 288 yards and three touchdowns. Wynot was only 1 for 7 passing for 19 yards for the night.

