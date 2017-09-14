Humphrey — The Wynot Blue Devils took on one of the top D2 teams in the state Friday and battled into overtime.

A missed two-point conversion in overtime was the deciding factor, giving Humphrey St. Francis the 22-20 win.

The Blue Devil defense stood toe-to-toe with the highly-rated Flyers for most of the game and gave a good account of themselves.

Wynot led 6-0 at the half, fell behind in the third quarter, but rallied in the final frame to send the game into overtime.

Wynot was once again led on offense by Lucas Thingstad, who carried the ball 24 times for 120 yards. Corbin Sudbeck contributed with five key receptions for 82 yards, with several coming on third and long situations for the Blue Devils.

The Flyers were led by Riley Huettner, who rushed 16 times for 57 yards and a touchdown, and Trevor Pfeifer, who ran for one score and passed for two touchdowns.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.