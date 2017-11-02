WYNOT — For the third year in a row, Wynot has won its first-round playoff game.

The Blue Devils, who are making their 10th straight appearance in post-season, will now travel to Friend Wednesday.

The Wausa Vikings travelled to Wynot for their first-round game in the football playoffs and the game started out similar to their regular season game in that the Vikings got a quick score, but then the Blue Devils dominated the rest of the game as they advanced with the 50-20 win.

The Blue Devil offense was in high gear as they held a 459-212 advantage in total yards from scrimmage.

Wynot’s Justin Lange led the offense for the Blue Devils with touchdown runs of 19, 8, 7, 4, and 2 yards.

Lucas Thingstad added a pair of touchdowns to his totals when he was not being used as a decoy for Lange’s carries.

