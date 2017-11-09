FRIEND — The Wynot Blue Devils pulled an upset on Thursday afternoon when they downed the third-seeded Friend Bulldogs 34-10.

The Blue Devils used a quick start and a stingy defense to control the tempo of the game and earn the big win.

The Blue Devils’ swarming defense shut down the Bulldog ground game and limited their star running back Edwen Baptista to just 33 yards in the first half. Meanwhile, their offense would jump out to a 20-0 halftime lead and never let the Bulldogs get close after that.

Wynot offense was led by the combination of Landon Wieseler to Corbin Sudbeck who connected for touchdown passes of 19 and 36 yards. Lucas Thingstad led the teams in rushing with 22 carries for 127 yards and a pair of short touchdown runs. Nate Wieseler had the other rushing touchdown for Wynot.

Friend’s defense recorded a safety and Baptista had a late touchdown run to account for the Bulldogs’ scoring.

Wynot defense was led by a pair of interceptions by Corbin Sudbeck, three sacks by Ethan Lange, 17 tackles by Thingstad and 11 stops by Justin Lange.

On the opening possession for the Blue Devils they marched down the field behind the hard running of Justin Lange and Thingstad but the drive ended when Logan Pfeiffer picked off an errant Blue Devils pass at the 10-yard line.

The Friend offense saw it tough going on their ensueing drive. An Ethan Lange sack forced the fourth down punt. Wynot would march to their first score on their second possession. Thingstad broke a 44-yard run up the middle to set up the score. Landon Wieseler connected with Sudbeck up the right seam for a 19-yard scoring strike. The PAT pass was no good and Wynot had the early 6-0 lead.

The Blue Devil defense would set up the next score for Wynot. Landon Wieseler picked off a third down pass attempt by the Bulldogs and returned it to the 10-yard line. Justin Lange bulled his way for eight yards and Thingstad dove in from the 2-yard line for the score. Landon Wieseler hit Ben Hite for the PAT and as the first quarter ended, Wynot held a 14-0 lead.

The Bulldogs would move the ball down field on their next offensive set. The drive would stall thanks to another sack—this one for a 20-yard loss by Wynot’s defensive end Ethan Lange. Wynot would take advantage and march to another score. A 10-yard run by Justin Lange got it started and runs of 10 and 11 yards by Thingstad helped drive the ball deep into Bulldog territory. Thingstad would cap the drive with a 2-yard quarterback sneak. The PAT run was stopped, but Wynot had increased their lead to 20-0. The Blue Devils defense held up well for the rest of the half.

Friend went three-and-out on their first offensive set of the second half. Wynot would then use a clock-eating drive of over five minutes all on the ground to record another score.

Thingstad had a pair of 8-yard runs for first down. Justin Lange added a 7-yard run for another key first down, and Nate Wieseler finished the drive with a 6-yard run on a trap play over the left side of the Bulldogs’ line.

Justin Lange took the option pitch around the right side for the PAT and Wynot was in command leading 28-0 at the end of the third quarter of play.

Friend would drive the ball deep into Blue Devils’ territory, but the drive was stopped by a Sudbeck interception.

The Blue Devils went three-and-out with a bad snap to the Wynot punter ending up in the endzone. Friend tackled him for a safety making the score 28-2.

After the punt, the Bulldogs took over, but Sudbeck’s second interception of the game gave the Blue Devils the ball back at the 36-yard line. Landon Wieseler would hit Sudbeck on a 36-yard fade pattern for the touchdown. The PAT was no good and Wynot lead 34-2 with 3:30 to go in the game.

Reserves began to filter in for the Blue Devil defense.

The Bulldogs were able to march down for the score. Baptista ran for a pair of first downs. Kyle Dickinson then connected with Pfeiffer on a 32-yard hitch-and-go for the Bulldog TD. The same two combined on the PAT pass to make the final 34-10.

Wynot hosted Bruning-Davenport-Shickley for semi-final round action Tuesday.

Wynot 14 6 8 6—34

Friend 0 0 0 10—10

Wynot

Rushing 47-204

Passing 5-10-58

Total Yards 262

Rushing

Wynot – Lucas Thingstad, 22-127; Justin Lange, 11-38.

Passing

Wynot – Landon Wieseler, 5 x 10 for 58 yards.

Receiving

Wynot – Corbin Sudbeck, 3 x 55.

Tackles

Wynot – Lucas Thingstad, 17; Justin Lange, 11; Nate Wieseler, 9; Corbin Sudbeck, 8; Ethan Lange, 7.