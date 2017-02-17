Irene, S.D. — The Wynot Blue Devils travelled across the river to take on the Irene-Wakonda Eagles Tuesday.

Wynot built a big halftime lead only to see Irene-Wakonda stage a late comeback to make a game of it.

The Blue Devils were able to hit their freethrows down the stretch to preserve the win, 53-48.

Jalen Wieseler, operating most of the time from the high post, led the Blue Devils with 15 points and six assists. Justin Lange had a good first half and helped to build Wynot’s early lead with his 13 points. Nate Wieseler just missed double figures with nine counters, as well.

For Irene-Wakonda it was the trio of Tate Gale, Trey King and Levi VanBeek with 15, 14, and 13 points respectively.

