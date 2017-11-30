HARTINGTON — There was quite a bit of offensive firepower in Cedar County football this year.

Three players finished their seasons with over 1,000 yards.

Wynot Senior Lucas Thingstad led all Cedar County ball carriers with 1,533 yards this season.

Cedar Catholic sophomore Jacob Keiser wasn’t far behind with 1,375 yards.

Hartington-Newcastle junior Ethan Koch finished the season with 1,001 yards.

Each player had a tremendous impact, but Thingstad is the only player that didn’t start the season as a running back. He started the season at quarterback, but by the end of the season he was the main running back for the Blue Devils.

“It really transformed into that,” said Wynot head coach Steve Heimes. “The first game and a half we predominantly ran with our quarterback, but it came to the point where we were better going to the I-formation with Justin [Lange] at fullback and Lucas at halfback. The biggest thing with him was the first guy rarely took him down. It was the second, third or fourth guy.”

Justin Lange also had a tremendous season, and complimented Thingstad’s running style very well. Lange was more the power back that blasted through the line, while Thingstad would often bounce outside and use cutbacks to gain his yards, but that didn’t mean Thingstad couldn’t take a hit.

“Lucas may not have been the quickest or biggest guy but he never shied away from a hit with someone bigger, and he won a lot of those battles,” said Heimes.

Heimes said Thingstad surpassed expectations with over 1,500 yards rushing, and the senior said he never really kept track of his stats during the season.

“I don’t really look at the stats that much,” said Thingstad. “I didn’t really know I had that many yards, but it was just a great season and a great team to be with. I couldn’t have done it without all of the guys around me.”

The senior leader believes his linemen did a fantastic job this year and deserve some recognition themselves.

“Our line was phenomenal,” said Thingstad. “I wouldn’t be surprised if two or three of our guys go to the All-Star game this year. They made it really easy to run behind them.”

Thingstad says he hasn’t made any decisions on playing football in college but did note he has talked to a few coaches.

Senior year was the first year that Thingstad ran the ball consistently. As a freshman he had 15 carries for 15 yards, as a sophomore he had nine carries for 11 yards, and as a junior he did not carry the ball once during the season but had 14 receptions for 124 yards and three touchdowns. As a senior Thingstad ran the ball 228 times for 1,533 yards and 23 touchdowns, and he also had 19 receptions for 207 yards and five touchdowns.

For Cedar Catholic sophomore Jacob Keiser, 1,000 yards was a personal goal of his this season.

“Last year I had about 600 yards rushing and this year my goal was at least 1,000 yards, and I achieved that goal.”

As a freshman, Keiser ran for 576 yards on 85 carries and he scored five touchdowns. This year, he ran for 1,375 yards and 19 touchdowns on 181 carries.

Keiser also scored at least one touchdown in every game except for the game against Ponca where Cedar lost in a 20-0 shutout.

“I think the biggest thing that is attributed to Jacob getting his 1,000 yards is the fact it was a total team effort to accomplish that,” said Cedar head coach Chad Cattau. “He had some very good linemen blocking for him and the ability of our other backs also allowed for him to get some open runs. Having three guys that could score from anywhere on the field really helps open things up for all of them.”

Keiser hopes to build on this year’s momentum and has set some lofty goals for next season.

“My goal next year since I will be the main back is at least 1,500 yards and make it further in the playoffs,” said Keiser.

It seems that goal may have lifted higher after his interview with the Cedar County News. According to Cattau, the fact Keiser is only a sophomore gives him a lot to build off of.

“It’s exciting to be able to get Jacob back again next year,” said Cattau. “I have already visited with him about some things we are expecting from him during this offseason to assure that he is in position to have another successful season. His goal is to rush for 2,000 yards next year, so he has a lot of work ahead of him to accomplish that goal. We have also talked about if he is able to accomplish that goal, he needs to make sure our linemen are working out this winter and spring as well. He knows he can’t reach that goal himself, so they all need to work to attain that goal.”

This year, the sophomore shared the load with a talented backfield. Jackson Eickhoff and Austin Arens both had impressive years with Eickhoff ending his senior season just shy of 1,000 yards with 838 yards.

“Our backfield this year was loaded with talent and with that much talent the defense can’t key on one guy. They had to worry about all three of us because we are all really explosive,” said Keiser.

Reaching 1,000 yards this year was a dream come true for Keiser who said he had been dreaming of accomplishing that since he was a little kid.

For junior Ethan Koch of Hartington-Newcastle, he made the 1,000-yard benchmark by just two yards. Koch’s 1,001-yard season helped him meet his personal goal for the season, but it didn’t come until his last carry of the season.

“I knew I was close,” said Koch. “I was hoping for it. I was just trying to drive to get the extra yard and make it.”

Koch has had a knack of always fighting for that extra yard throughout the season and that effort helped him meet his personal goal.

Koch was a part of a backfield that spread the ball around. Shaye Morten, Turner Korth, and Lincoln McPhillips all took the ball out of the backfield at some point during the season.

Coach Corey Uldrich says that may have helped Koch surpass 1,000 yards.

“I think the fact that we have so many potential weapons helps all of our guys out,” said Uldrich. “It makes it much more difficult for a defense to zero in on one player when we can spread the ball out consistently to a number of weapons.”

Koch’s 1,001 yards came off of 179 carries and resulted in 14 touchdowns this year. It was a large step up from the year before when he ran the ball just 33 times for 170 yards and three touchdowns.

Now that Koch has met the 1,000 yard mark, he says he is going to set his new goal higher, but hasn’t quite decided where to set it yet.

“You always try to do your best no matter how many yards you think you have or what your goal is,” said Koch. “You get as close to your goal as you can and you need to set your goals higher than you think you can get.”

Uldrich admits that returning Koch will be huge for the offense, especially since most of his teammates that handled the ball were also juniors.

“Having him return next season is huge because we will return a lot of pieces from this year’s team,” said Uldrich. “He’s a good player, and it’s always good to have a number of key returners.”

Uldrich also gave credit to the offensive line, something that Koch was also vocal in supporting.

“As I frequently tell Ethan, without the people in front of him, gaining any yards would be impossible,” said Uldrich. “I think he knows how important not only his offensive linemen were this season, but also the other backs and wide receivers who helped to set the edge.”

It will be interesting to see if Lucas Thingstad does decide to carry on his football career in college, but whether he does or not, both Keiser and Koch will be playing in Hartington next year, and both look to put on a better show than they did this year.