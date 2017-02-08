HARTINGTON — A small but determined group of Cedar Catholic wrestlers is nearing the end of yet another long season,

Cedar Catholic will enter District wrestling action at Bennington Friday.

This has been a long and grueling season for the local mat men — a real education to say the least. Nine wrestlers started the season in conditioning. Today, only five are still competing.

If it hadn’t been for a die-hard wrestling coach, and his desire to start a new wrestling program here 13 years ago, none of these kids would be on the mat today.

Many of the athletes on Cedar’s team might not have tasted athletic success if it weren’t for Todd Ascherl. The veteran wrestling coach came to Cedar Catholic in 2004 to teach science and start a wrestling program.

Thirteen athletes hit the mat for Ascherl’s first team here.

The crafty Ascherl had his hands full, though, as very few of his 13 charges really knew what a takedown was, let alone how to execute one.

That didn’t stop Ascherl from diving in head-first, though.

