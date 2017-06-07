HARTINGTON — A pair of former Division I basketball players will guide the Cedar Catholic girls basketball team next school year.

Craig Wortmann, a former University of Nebraska-Lincoln basketball stand-out is taking over the Cedar Catholic girls basketball head coaching duties.

Wortmann had helped former head coach Robb Koerting with the team the past few years, and now he will have his chance to lead the team. Koerting left that position earlier this summer, and declined to comment on his future plans.

Wortmann is proof that hard work pays off. He earned All State honors at Cedar Catholic, then walked-on at Nebraska. By his senior year, Wortmann averaged over 12 minutes a game, and accumulated several starts.

