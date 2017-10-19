HARTINGTON — The Wildcats are eyeing a potential home game in the first round of the Class D1 playoffs, but in order for that to happen, they need to defeat Plainview Friday on the road.

Hartington-Newcastle travels to Plainview to face a team that has an equal amount of offensive fire power, and a similar defense.

This season HNS has allowed 246 points, or 35 points per game.

Plainview has given up 237 points or 34 per game.

It should make for an offensive showdown between the Wildcats and Pirates.

“Winning this week would be huge for us because it would help us to secure a home game for the first round of the playoffs,” said co-head coach Corey Uldrich. “It also would bring us into the postseason on a three-game winning streak, which is a good way to enter the playoffs.”

In order for HNS to head into the playoffs with a 6-2 record, the Wildcats will need to know where Matt Hoffman is on the field at all times.

Plainview’s senior running back and linebacker leads the team in rushing yards and tackles per game.

“He’s a tremendous running back with great balance and vision, so we’ll really have to do a great job staying in our lanes, doing our jobs, and finishing the play with a tackle,” said Uldrich. “Defensively, he’s a good linebacker who flows hard and makes a lot of plays — we’ll have to block him well.”

Both Plainview and HNS are in the same District in Class D1. They have faced five of the same opponents this season, and both teams went 3-2. Creighton and Wakefield beat both teams by similar margins.

These teams play similar styles, and have ammassed similar point totals, as well.HNS has scored 25.1 points per game, and Plainview averages 33.9.

Last year, Plainview edged out the Wildcats in a 50-44 shootout.

“We’d like to play better defensively this year and limit their scoring, along with taking care of the ball on offense and taking advantage of all of our opportunities. Last year, a few key turnovers on our part led to our undoing in this game,” Uldrich said.