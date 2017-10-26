HARTINGTON — The HNS Wildcat football team is back in the playoffs.

The Wildcats will hit the road for the first round of Class D1 State Playoffs Thursday.

Hartington-Newcastle will travel to Dwight to take on a state-rated East Butler team that was a part of championship talk in the preseason.

“We certainly have a very competitive draw, opening with an East Butler team that some media outlets had as a preseason state championship caliber team,” said HNS co-head coach Corey Uldrich. “Our portion of the bracket will require us to play very good football to advance in each round. We didn’t have East Butler as a potential matchup, but some late season results landed us in the 12 slot with them. We had mapped ourselves anywhere from eight to 11, with potential opponents being Lourdes Central Catholic, Diller-Odell, or Heartland, but, like any projection, that’s why we have to wait until all the games are played.”

The Wildcats will be facing a Tiger offense that has been tough to stop all season.

Senior quarterback Dalton Bohac leads East Butler in both rushing and passing.

“He’s a tremendous player, and he’s a good run-pass dual threat option. We’ll really have to focus in on doing a good job in defending the QB rush and making sure we have a good, sound pass rush when he drops back to pass.”

His passing responsibilities are also made a little easier because of all-state senior tight end and linebacker Trevor Havlovic on the receiving end.

Havlovic leads the receiving corps by nearly 200 yards with 44 catches for 627 yards and seven touchdowns.

HNS is 5-3 on the season, and takes on a 6-2 East Butler team that has only lost to state ranked Howells-Dodge to start the season and a 5-3 Palmer team that beat the Tigers 6-0 in the rain and mud.

The Wildcats are coming off the third loss of the season, dropping a heart-breaker to Plainview. HNS led the entire game until Plainview scored on a hook and ladder play with 1:18 left, and then went ahead with a two point conversion.

Uldrich said there was a lot to learn from that game.

“I thought we did a lot of things right in the game Thursday, and I thought we did enough to win the game. It was an unfortunate way to lose, but we can take away some good things. I thought we tackled pretty well, especially against a back the caliber of Matt Hoffman.”

HNS will travel down to Dwight on Thursday for the game that evening.

Uldrich says there may be a few game-time decisions with a few players that are battling injuries. HNS faces East Butler on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

The winner of the game will take on the winner of Thayer Central and Nebraska Lutheran on Wednesday, Nov. 1.